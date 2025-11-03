Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,090,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,469. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 140.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 1,109,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,994,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,929,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,085,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 427,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 952,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

