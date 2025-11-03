Larry Archibald Buys 1,944 Shares of Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Larry Archibald purchased 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.31 per share, with a total value of A$47,258.64.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 311.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 137.59%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

