Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/21/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/20/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/6/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,058.05. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,188.48. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

