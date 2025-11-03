Sprott (SII) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.4473 per share and revenue of $49.7130 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million.

SII traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,623. Sprott has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth approximately $28,948,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

