iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $544,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

