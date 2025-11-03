MMA Asset Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $685.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

