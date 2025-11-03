Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Decreased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $807.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.