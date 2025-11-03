Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 502,790 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of International Business Machines worth $2,101,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE IBM opened at $307.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.