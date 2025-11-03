Astra Wealth Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

