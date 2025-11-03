Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in October

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOTF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $126.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

