Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in October

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOTF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Scout24
Scout24 Price Performance
Scout24 Company Profile
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.
