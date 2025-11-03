Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in October

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOTF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Scout24

Scout24 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $126.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Scout24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.