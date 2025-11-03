Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

