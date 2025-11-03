Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.10.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 687,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,305. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,153,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 740,457 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after buying an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

