Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $200.47 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $475.58 billion, a PE ratio of 668.26, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

