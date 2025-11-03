Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SMH opened at $363.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average of $282.87. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $372.78.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

