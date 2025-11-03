Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PBSFY remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Monday. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Prosiebensat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Prosiebensat.1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.20). Prosiebensat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.46 million.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.