Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $360.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $365.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

