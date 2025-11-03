Tsfg LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.