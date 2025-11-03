Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.9020, with a volume of 23486792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $560,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,213,919 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,412.52. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 535,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $10,888,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,316,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,955,222.08. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,649,355 shares of company stock valued at $276,031,364 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,850 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,753,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 503,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

