The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 864,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $252,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $24,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

DIS stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.