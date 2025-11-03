Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2025 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Uber Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/28/2025 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Uber Technologies had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Uber Technologies had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/5/2025 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

