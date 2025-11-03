Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

