W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

