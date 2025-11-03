Head-To-Head Review: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 5 1 1 0 1.43 Nextracker 0 10 16 1 2.67

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $28.99, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Nextracker has a consensus target price of $94.05, suggesting a potential downside of 9.31%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Nextracker.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextracker has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Nextracker”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $83.06 billion 0.02 $7.47 million ($5.02) -5.04 Nextracker $3.37 billion 4.55 $509.17 million $3.85 26.94

Nextracker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -2.23% -2.95% -0.76% Nextracker 17.08% 35.05% 18.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextracker beats JinkoSolar on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.