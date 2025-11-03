Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

