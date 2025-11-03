AlTi Global (ALTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect AlTi Global to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($18.58) million for the quarter. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 66.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, analysts expect AlTi Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.77. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALTI

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.