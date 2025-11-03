Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Bruker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.90 EPS.

Bruker Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after buying an additional 1,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Bruker by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,074,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,682,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

