Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 541 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after buying an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average of $301.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.19 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

