Obermeyer Wealth Partners Buys 4,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.