Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $3.89 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

