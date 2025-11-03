Genius Sports (GENI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,290 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,742,000 after buying an additional 803,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 607,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 482,586 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Arete Research raised Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

