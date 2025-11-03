Snider Financial Group Has $964,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

VTV opened at $185.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

