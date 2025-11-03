Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 11,496 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.