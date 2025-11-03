BlueLinx (BXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5130 per share and revenue of $757.1480 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $64.00 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $505.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16.

BlueLinx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

