Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $873.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.