Critical Contrast: Unilever (NYSE:UL) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Unilever”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.87 -$4.81 million ($2.18) -0.85 Unilever $59.77 billion 2.48 $6.22 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Unilever shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -152.76% -995.56% -118.07% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and Unilever, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unilever 2 3 4 2 2.55

Unilever has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Unilever beats Reborn Coffee on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

