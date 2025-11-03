Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.
NYSE:PRLB opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.24. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
