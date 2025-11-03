Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,749,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CAH opened at $190.65 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

