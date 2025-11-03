Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 417,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,324 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 134,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock valued at $222,684,964 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $220.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

