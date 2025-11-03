Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $574,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,024,076.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,983. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.55 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

