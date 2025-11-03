Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $5.8750 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.45. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCRB opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

