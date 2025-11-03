Freightcar America (RAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $157.2480 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Freightcar America had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Freightcar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Freightcar America Stock Up 3.4%
RAIL stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Freightcar America has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freightcar America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
