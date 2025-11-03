Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,205 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

