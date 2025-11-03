Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of C opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

