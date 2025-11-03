Delcath Systems (DCTH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $23.2180 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. 75,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of 191.34 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 604.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 197,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 169,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 229.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 117,118 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

