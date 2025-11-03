Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $52.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.97 and its 200 day moving average is $573.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.