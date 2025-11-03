Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $167.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

