Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 47,038 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.