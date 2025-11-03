Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $9.5990 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,653. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

