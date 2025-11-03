Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $9.5990 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,653. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
