Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Rises By 36.8%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROYUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Danske upgraded Royal Unibrew A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $73.11 during trading on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

