Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $17.50. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Paradox Interactive AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

